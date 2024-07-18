BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 58,885 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,885 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $46,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $19.77 on Thursday, reaching $743.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $658.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $653.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $759.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.84 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $637.67.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

