BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.07% of Saia worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $498.00.

Saia Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SAIA traded down $4.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $479.54. 166,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.88. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.26 and a 12-month high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

