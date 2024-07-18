Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading 2.9% Higher

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $184.30 and last traded at $184.25. Approximately 2,227,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,257,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.11.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion, a PE ratio of -50.77 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

