Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Short Interest Update

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the June 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOC. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Omaha from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

BOC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.08. 30,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,493. Boston Omaha has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $442.96 million, a P/E ratio of -67.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $25.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million.

Insider Transactions at Boston Omaha

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 246,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,463,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,440,642 shares in the company, valued at $124,406,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam K. Peterson acquired 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $363,561.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,718,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,540,792.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 246,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,463,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,440,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,406,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 81,622 shares of company stock worth $1,150,008. Corporate insiders own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Omaha

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the first quarter valued at $48,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Boston Omaha by 489.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Boston Omaha by 864.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Omaha

(Get Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.