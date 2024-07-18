Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 406,100 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 438,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Brady Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Brady stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,464. Brady has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brady will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 54.4% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 123,296 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 3.2% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Brady by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 1,135.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 59,934 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.