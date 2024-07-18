BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Short Interest Update

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,270,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 7,610,000 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 892,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BRC by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BRC by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in BRC by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in BRC by 316.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BRC by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRCC traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 342,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,100. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. BRC has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $7.14.

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.78 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRC will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRCC. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

