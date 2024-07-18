Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $107.84

Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $107.84 and last traded at $106.92, with a volume of 17005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.83.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 59.84%. Brink’s’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCO. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

