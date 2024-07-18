Brokerages Set Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target at $103.63

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAMT shares. Northland Securities cut Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Northland Capmk downgraded Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Camtek from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Camtek Stock Down 11.7 %

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $113.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.58 and its 200 day moving average is $91.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Camtek has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $140.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $97.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.75 million. Research analysts predict that Camtek will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Camtek by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,131,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,523,000 after purchasing an additional 64,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Camtek by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,363,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Camtek by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 882,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,899,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Camtek by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 762,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,913,000 after acquiring an additional 67,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Camtek by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 691,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Articles

