Brokerages Set Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) PT at $11.46

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAC. HSBC cut their price target on Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 2,332.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

