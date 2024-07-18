Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Shares Up 2.3%

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,350 ($17.51) and last traded at GBX 1,350 ($17.51). 8,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 16,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,320 ($17.12).

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a current ratio of 21.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,296.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,298.54. The company has a market capitalization of £159.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,702.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Company Profile

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

