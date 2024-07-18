Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $23,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

BRO stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.21. 376,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $94.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.31.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

