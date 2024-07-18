BTIG Research Trims Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Target Price to $232.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $265.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE PEN opened at $203.25 on Monday. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $170.59 and a 52-week high of $319.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.04 and a 200-day moving average of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $278.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $30,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,889.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,604. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Penumbra in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

