BV Financial (OTCMKTS:BVFL) Trading 0.1% Higher

BV Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVFL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.34 and last traded at $13.25. 10,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 14,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

BV Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $150.73 million and a PE ratio of 9.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85.

BV Financial (OTCMKTS:BVFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.54 million during the quarter.

BV Financial Company Profile

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

