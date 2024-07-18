CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,400 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 256,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $446.86 on Thursday. CACI International has a 12 month low of $302.21 and a 12 month high of $447.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $428.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.62.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CACI. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $221,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,028. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in CACI International by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 66,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,360,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth approximately $18,271,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 293.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,788 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

