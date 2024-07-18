Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Down to $15.64

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.64, but opened at $15.00. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 132,670 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLMT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Down 2.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $167,109.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

