Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Upgraded by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to Strong-Buy

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

NYSE:CANF opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.45. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 154,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.36% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

