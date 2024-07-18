Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ME Group International (LON:MEGP)

ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 203 ($2.63) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.59) target price on shares of ME Group International in a report on Monday.

MEGP stock opened at GBX 183 ($2.37) on Tuesday. ME Group International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116.70 ($1.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185.20 ($2.40). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 171.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 157.11. The company has a market capitalization of £688.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,407.69 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Janailhac purchased 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £42,390 ($54,973.41). 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Asia Pacific, Continental Europe, and United Kingdom and Ireland segments. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.

