Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ME Group International (LON:MEGP)

ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 203 ($2.63) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.59) target price on shares of ME Group International in a report on Monday.
ME Group International Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jean-Marc Janailhac purchased 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £42,390 ($54,973.41). 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ME Group International Company Profile
ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Asia Pacific, Continental Europe, and United Kingdom and Ireland segments. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.
