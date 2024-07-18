Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in a research note issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CNQ. Desjardins downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 20.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 993.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,535,000 after buying an additional 187,694 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 556.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 96,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 81,669 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 464,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 456,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after buying an additional 44,568 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

