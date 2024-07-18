Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Up to $7.45

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.45, but opened at $7.78. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 1,103,454 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $601.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 185.77%. The company had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $37,155.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,912.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,545 shares of company stock worth $67,997. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 135,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 78,275 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,718,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,149,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Further Reading

