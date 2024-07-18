Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Short Interest Down 7.7% in June

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 665,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $2,616,612.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $2,616,612.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,562,000 after acquiring an additional 53,994 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,616,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,072,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,833,000 after acquiring an additional 438,781 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 688,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,741,000 after acquiring an additional 458,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth $35,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

NYSE:CRS traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.65. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $124.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

