Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $2,175,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,547,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carvana Stock Down 3.4 %

CVNA traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.18. 3,744,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,553,574. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $147.25.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Carvana by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

