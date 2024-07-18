Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.10.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalent will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other Catalent news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,678.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Catalent by 79.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Catalent by 25.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Catalent by 0.7% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in Catalent by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Catalent by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Further Reading

