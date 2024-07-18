CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.00

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.95. The company has a market cap of £357,600.00 and a PE ratio of 0.17.
About CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.
