C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 19,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

C&C Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

