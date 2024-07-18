Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,386 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Celanese worth $21,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Celanese by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 310,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,196,000 after buying an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Celanese by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Celanese by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 155,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after buying an additional 36,701 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Celanese by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 128,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after buying an additional 37,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CE. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.65.

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.34. The company had a trading volume of 333,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,175. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $110.76 and a 12-month high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

