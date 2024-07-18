Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Lowered to $68.00 at TD Cowen

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Get Celsius alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celsius

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $50.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average of $70.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,676,000 after acquiring an additional 762,087 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.