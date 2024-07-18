Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.75

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 3002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Centamin Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41.

Centamin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

