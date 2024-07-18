CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,266,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,708,000 after buying an additional 29,950 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 136,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

