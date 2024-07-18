Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 157,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 85,473 shares.The stock last traded at $70.96 and had previously closed at $70.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Centerspace from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.57.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Centerspace

Centerspace Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average is $61.59.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -375.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,401,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 1,438.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 91,573 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace during the fourth quarter valued at $5,238,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Centerspace by 5.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centerspace

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.