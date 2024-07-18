CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Lowered to $83.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.19.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average is $77.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 24.0% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in CF Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

