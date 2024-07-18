Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.27. 2,290,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,257. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.50. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $168.67. The company has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

