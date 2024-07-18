Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 99.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470,492 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,385,000 after buying an additional 96,209 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,261,000. Ratio Wealth Group increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 1,172,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after buying an additional 131,025 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 791,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,821,000 after buying an additional 278,198 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock remained flat at $19.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 437,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.78. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

