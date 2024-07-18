Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Invests $231,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.55. The stock had a trading volume of 659,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,740. The stock has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.54.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

