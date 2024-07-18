Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,643 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $80.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,506,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,205,488. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

