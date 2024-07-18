Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,799,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,154 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.73% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $411,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.12. 786,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,121. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $235.35. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.77.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

