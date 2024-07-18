Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,693,000 after acquiring an additional 401,485 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,899,000 after purchasing an additional 39,608 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SCHB stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $64.08. 784,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,775. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $65.57.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

