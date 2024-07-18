Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 91,095 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,596,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,095 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 5.96% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $139,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,596,000 after buying an additional 568,833 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 805,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 161,645 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 593,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 51,552 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 522,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,107,000 after purchasing an additional 62,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 452,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 36,422 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:USRT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.55. 251,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.