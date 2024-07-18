Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

SCHW opened at $63.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $413,870.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,414.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 555,745 shares of company stock valued at $41,625,143 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

