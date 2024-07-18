Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.53 and last traded at $74.51. Approximately 1,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.40.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chesapeake Energy stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

