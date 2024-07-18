Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 434,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,945,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Chevron by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 23,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.96. 6,576,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,894,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.26.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.22.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

