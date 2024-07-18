Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 6,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 525,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days. Approximately 26.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,501.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,998 in the last 90 days. 24.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 163.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE CHH traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $129.50. 436,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,879. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.99. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $136.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.09.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

