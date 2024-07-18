Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Gap Up to $25.27

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.27, but opened at $37.25. Chuy’s shares last traded at $37.34, with a volume of 922,902 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Chuy's Stock Up 47.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy's

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 607.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 70.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

