CIBC Boosts Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$7.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SDE. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Spartan Delta from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark upgraded Spartan Delta from a moderate buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Desjardins lowered Spartan Delta from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spartan Delta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.61.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SDE

Spartan Delta Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at C$4.00 on Monday. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$2.63 and a one year high of C$4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.67. The firm has a market cap of C$692.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.74.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Spartan Delta had a net margin of 154.30% and a return on equity of 58.05%. The business had revenue of C$84.15 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 0.3500432 EPS for the current year.

About Spartan Delta

(Get Free Report)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.