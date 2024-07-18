CIBC Increases Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$30.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.33.

Topaz Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:TPZ opened at C$24.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.03 and a 12-month high of C$25.64. The firm has a market cap of C$3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of C$70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 EPS for the current year.

Topaz Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

