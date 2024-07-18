CIBC Lowers Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$11.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s previous close.

CAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cascades has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.33.

CAS stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 88,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,775. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94. The company has a market cap of C$928.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$8.83 and a 52-week high of C$15.00.

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 13,321 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$130,545.80. In other news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 13,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$130,545.80. Also, Director Mario Plourde sold 91,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$898,464.00. Insiders sold a total of 221,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,240 in the last three months. 23.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

