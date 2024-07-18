Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas updated its FY25 guidance to $16.25-16.75 EPS.

Cintas Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $724.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $697.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $655.52. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cintas has a 52-week low of $474.74 and a 52-week high of $727.04.

Cintas shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.55.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

