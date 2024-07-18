Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Short Interest Update

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,050,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 31,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,565,000 after purchasing an additional 890,464 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.27.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,396,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,050,148. The company has a market capitalization of $124.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.27. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

