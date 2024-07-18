Citigroup Lowers Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $50.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VECO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.14.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $42.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. Equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $121,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,444.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $121,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,444.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,205. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

