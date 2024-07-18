Citigroup Trims Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Target Price to $12.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BMBL has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bumble from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bumble from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bumble from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.96.

Bumble stock opened at $9.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63. Bumble has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $20.97.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.41 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bumble by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Bumble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Bumble by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bumble by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bumble by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

