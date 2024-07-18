Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This is a boost from Citizens Financial’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Citizens Financial Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CIWV opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31. Citizens Financial has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $22.00.
