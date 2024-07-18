Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This is a boost from Citizens Financial’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Citizens Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIWV opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31. Citizens Financial has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Citizens Financial Company Profile

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that engages in the provision of retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

